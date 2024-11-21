Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,296,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,910.64. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Newcomer sold 25,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

