Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider Sells 1,906 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

