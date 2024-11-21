Insider Selling: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$247.82 ($160.92), for a total value of A$495,634.00 ($321,840.26).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Owen Wilson sold 13,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$236.67 ($153.68), for a total value of A$3,076,723.00 ($1,997,872.08).
REA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
