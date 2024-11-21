Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) General Counsel Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TSN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

