Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 52,306 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $36,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 5.8 %

HUM stock opened at $294.02 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average is $331.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

