Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

