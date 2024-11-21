Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,052 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.1% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $499.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.