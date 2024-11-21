Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

