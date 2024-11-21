Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 12,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

