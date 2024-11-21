Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.76 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

