Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $52,487,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $53,743,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after buying an additional 569,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSK by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 554,600 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $33.36 on Thursday. GSK plc has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 99.35%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

