Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $503.17 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

