InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.84 and last traded at $122.84, with a volume of 9332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after buying an additional 351,723 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

