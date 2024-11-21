Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 396,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 945,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

