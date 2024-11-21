Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $503.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

