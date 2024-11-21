Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $863.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

