Investors Research Corp Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.85. 383,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

