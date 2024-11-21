Investors Research Corp Purchases 2,216 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,327. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

