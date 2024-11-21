Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $588.75. 136,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.87 and a 52 week high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

