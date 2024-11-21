IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). 1,068,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 934,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

