IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQV stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 25.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in IQVIA by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

