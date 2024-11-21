iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

