iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Holdings Raised by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $51.43 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

