iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

QUAL opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

