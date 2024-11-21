iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $176.91 and a 12 month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.