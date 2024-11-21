iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lessened by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWN opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.