iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 290,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DVY stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $139.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

