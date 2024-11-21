J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,283.66. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $35,540.00.
Summit Midstream Price Performance
SMC opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Company Profile
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
