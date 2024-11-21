J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

