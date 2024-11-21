Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EA opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,159,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.