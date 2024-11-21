Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $44,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Tlwm lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

