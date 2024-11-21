Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $175.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $119.24 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $171,943,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after buying an additional 440,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

