Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 91,803 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $108,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrie Curran sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $94,253.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,008.15. This represents a 46.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,716.35. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,928 shares of company stock valued at $590,271 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.