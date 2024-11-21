Jennison Associates LLC Has $76.17 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $76,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Edison International stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

