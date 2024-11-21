Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,268,407 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $70,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 156.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,665,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after buying an additional 1,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6,879.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 1,048,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after buying an additional 1,037,741 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gates Industrial by 606.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 948,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 814,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

