Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $100,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.12.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.