Jennison Associates LLC Sells 511,463 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 511,463 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $128,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

