John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 109,083 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126,351 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

