John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 68,700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 997,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

