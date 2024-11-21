JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 554,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

