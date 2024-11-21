Julie Szudarek Sells 2,000 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Root Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Root stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.77 million. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
