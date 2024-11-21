King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $76.63 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $76,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $98,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.05.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

