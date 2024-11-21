King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 204,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,381,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,196 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $234,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

