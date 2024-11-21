King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,988 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 196.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 988,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 654,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $2,062.20. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total transaction of $3,385,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,075.84. This represents a 30.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $357.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.03 and a 200-day moving average of $328.39. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.