King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $305,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

