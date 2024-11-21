L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $131.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

