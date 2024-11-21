L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIA opened at $435.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $351.50 and a 1-year high of $444.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

