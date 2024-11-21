L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

