L & S Advisors Inc Invests $6.15 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.