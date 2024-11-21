L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TFC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
