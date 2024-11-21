L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.